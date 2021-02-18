Earnings results for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.6600000000000001.

Analyst Opinion on Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blue Apron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.73%. The high price target for APRN is $14.00 and the low price target for APRN is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Blue Apron has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Blue Apron has a forecasted downside of 22.7% from its current price of $11.00. Blue Apron has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron does not currently pay a dividend. Blue Apron does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

In the past three months, Blue Apron insiders have sold 2,451.64% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $45,040.00 in company stock and sold $1,149,258.00 in company stock. Only 24.48% of the stock of Blue Apron is held by insiders. Only 33.38% of the stock of Blue Apron is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN



Earnings for Blue Apron are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.59) to ($2.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Blue Apron is -2.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Blue Apron is -2.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Blue Apron has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

