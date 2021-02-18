Earnings results for Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Brady last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. Brady has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Brady has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. Brady will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brady (NYSE:BRC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brady in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.44%. The high price target for BRC is $61.00 and the low price target for BRC is $40.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Brady has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.75, Brady has a forecasted downside of 1.4% from its current price of $51.49. Brady has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady pays a meaningful dividend of 1.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brady has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brady is 41.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brady will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.66% next year. This indicates that Brady will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brady (NYSE:BRC)

In the past three months, Brady insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,999,801.00 in company stock. Only 15.60% of the stock of Brady is held by insiders. 74.85% of the stock of Brady is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brady (NYSE:BRC



Earnings for Brady are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $2.57 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Brady is 25.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Brady is 25.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.50. Brady has a PEG Ratio of 2.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Brady has a P/B Ratio of 3.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

