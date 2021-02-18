Earnings results for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23.

BRT Apartments last released its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BRT Apartments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BRT Apartments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.19%. The high price target for BRT is $20.00 and the low price target for BRT is $12.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BRT Apartments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.25, BRT Apartments has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $15.02. BRT Apartments has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.84%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BRT Apartments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on EPS estimates, BRT Apartments will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.65% in the coming year. This indicates that BRT Apartments may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

In the past three months, BRT Apartments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.50% of the stock of BRT Apartments is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 32.34% of the stock of BRT Apartments is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT



Earnings for BRT Apartments are expected to decrease by -2.13% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $0.92 per share. BRT Apartments has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

