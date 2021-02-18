Earnings results for California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for California Resources in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for California Resources.

Dividend Strength: California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources does not currently pay a dividend. California Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

In the past three months, California Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,228,144.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of California Resources (NYSE:CRC



