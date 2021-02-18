Earnings results for Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cambium Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.65%. The high price target for CMBM is $50.00 and the low price target for CMBM is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cambium Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.29, Cambium Networks has a forecasted downside of 29.6% from its current price of $43.05. Cambium Networks has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Cambium Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

In the past three months, Cambium Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $67,472,334.00 in company stock. 78.70% of the stock of Cambium Networks is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.09% of the stock of Cambium Networks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM



Earnings for Cambium Networks are expected to grow by 41.51% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Cambium Networks is 159.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Cambium Networks is 159.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. Cambium Networks has a PEG Ratio of 1.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cambium Networks has a P/B Ratio of 27.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here