CBIZ, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CBIZ in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CBIZ does not currently pay a dividend. CBIZ does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CBIZ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,201,261.00 in company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of CBIZ is held by insiders. 86.39% of the stock of CBIZ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CBIZ are expected to grow by 16.79% in the coming year, from $1.37 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of CBIZ is 20.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of CBIZ is 20.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.20. CBIZ has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

