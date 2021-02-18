Earnings results for CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

CBM Bancorp last issued its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $2.19 million during the quarter. CBM Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CBM Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for CBM Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

CBM Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. CBM Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

In the past three months, CBM Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.04% of the stock of CBM Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 14.74% of the stock of CBM Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB



CBM Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here