Earnings results for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Century Aluminum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 55.32%. The high price target for CENX is $7.00 and the low price target for CENX is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Century Aluminum has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Century Aluminum has a forecasted downside of 55.3% from its current price of $13.43. Century Aluminum has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum does not currently pay a dividend. Century Aluminum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

In the past three months, Century Aluminum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $663,366.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Century Aluminum is held by insiders. 53.27% of the stock of Century Aluminum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX



Earnings for Century Aluminum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Century Aluminum is -13.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Century Aluminum is -13.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Century Aluminum has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here