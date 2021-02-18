Earnings results for Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.11.

Codiak BioSciences last announced its earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $8.89. The firm earned $0.95 million during the quarter. Codiak BioSciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Codiak BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Codiak BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.23%. The high price target for CDAK is $31.00 and the low price target for CDAK is $29.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Codiak BioSciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Codiak BioSciences has a forecasted upside of 27.2% from its current price of $23.58. Codiak BioSciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Codiak BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

In the past three months, Codiak BioSciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK



Earnings for Codiak BioSciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.30) to ($3.62) per share.

