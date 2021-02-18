Earnings results for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Columbia Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.30%. The high price target for CXP is $22.00 and the low price target for CXP is $14.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Columbia Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.75, Columbia Property Trust has a forecasted upside of 31.6% from its current price of $14.25. Columbia Property Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.88%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Columbia Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Columbia Property Trust is 56.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Columbia Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.15% next year. This indicates that Columbia Property Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

In the past three months, Columbia Property Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of Columbia Property Trust is held by insiders. 81.82% of the stock of Columbia Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP



Earnings for Columbia Property Trust are expected to decrease by -5.33% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Columbia Property Trust is -285.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Columbia Property Trust is -285.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Columbia Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

