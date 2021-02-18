Earnings results for Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Compugen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.99%. The high price target for CGEN is $28.00 and the low price target for CGEN is $13.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen does not currently pay a dividend. Compugen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

In the past three months, Compugen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Compugen is held by insiders. 63.35% of the stock of Compugen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN



Earnings for Compugen are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Compugen is -35.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Compugen is -35.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Compugen has a P/B Ratio of 17.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

