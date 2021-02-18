Earnings results for Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Conduent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.38%. The high price target for CNDT is $6.00 and the low price target for CNDT is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Conduent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Conduent has a forecasted upside of 6.4% from its current price of $5.64. Conduent has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent does not currently pay a dividend. Conduent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

In the past three months, Conduent insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Conduent is held by insiders. 72.87% of the stock of Conduent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT



Earnings for Conduent are expected to decrease by -8.20% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Conduent is -1.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Conduent is -1.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Conduent has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here