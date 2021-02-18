Earnings results for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.05%. The high price target for VLRS is $15.75 and the low price target for VLRS is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.92, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a forecasted upside of 0.0% from its current price of $13.91. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación does not currently pay a dividend. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

In the past three months, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS



Earnings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.51) to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is -8.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is -8.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a P/B Ratio of 4.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here