Earnings results for Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Covanta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.30%. The high price target for CVA is $16.00 and the low price target for CVA is $7.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Covanta has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.75, Covanta has a forecasted downside of 21.3% from its current price of $14.93. Covanta has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Covanta has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Covanta is 457.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

In the past three months, Covanta insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of Covanta is held by insiders. 72.73% of the stock of Covanta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Covanta (NYSE:CVA

Earnings for Covanta are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Covanta is -71.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Covanta is -71.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Covanta has a P/B Ratio of 5.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

