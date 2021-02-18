Earnings results for CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $8.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $20.04.

Analyst Opinion on CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CTO Realty Growth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.33%. The high price target for CTO is $72.00 and the low price target for CTO is $55.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CTO Realty Growth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.67, CTO Realty Growth has a forecasted upside of 31.3% from its current price of $49.24. CTO Realty Growth has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. CTO Realty Growth has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of CTO Realty Growth is 17.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, CTO Realty Growth will have a dividend payout ratio of 400.00% in the coming year. This indicates that CTO Realty Growth may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

In the past three months, CTO Realty Growth insiders have sold 804.79% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $50,100.00 in company stock and sold $453,301.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of CTO Realty Growth is held by insiders. 68.01% of the stock of CTO Realty Growth is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO



Earnings for CTO Realty Growth are expected to decrease by -89.14% in the coming year, from $9.21 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of CTO Realty Growth is 2.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of CTO Realty Growth is 2.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. CTO Realty Growth has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here