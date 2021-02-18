Earnings results for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27.

CuriosityStream last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. CuriosityStream has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CuriosityStream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CuriosityStream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.22%. The high price target for CURI is $23.00 and the low price target for CURI is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream does not currently pay a dividend. CuriosityStream does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

In the past three months, CuriosityStream insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,032,381.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 29.80% of the stock of CuriosityStream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI



Earnings for CuriosityStream are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to ($0.51) per share. CuriosityStream has a P/B Ratio of 18.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

