CVD Equipment Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

CVD Equipment last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CVD Equipment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CVD Equipment does not currently pay a dividend. CVD Equipment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CVD Equipment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,200.00 in company stock. Only 20.40% of the stock of CVD Equipment is held by insiders. Only 11.65% of the stock of CVD Equipment is held by institutions.

CVD Equipment has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

