Earnings results for CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CyberOptics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.24%. The high price target for CYBE is $43.00 and the low price target for CYBE is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics does not currently pay a dividend. CyberOptics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

In the past three months, CyberOptics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of CyberOptics is held by insiders. 54.34% of the stock of CyberOptics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE



Earnings for CyberOptics are expected to grow by 11.94% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of CyberOptics is 48.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of CyberOptics is 48.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. CyberOptics has a PEG Ratio of 2.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CyberOptics has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

