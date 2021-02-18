Earnings results for EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Analyst Opinion on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EchoStar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.60%. The high price target for SATS is $54.00 and the low price target for SATS is $27.00. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.50, EchoStar has a forecasted upside of 73.6% from its current price of $23.33. EchoStar has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar does not currently pay a dividend. EchoStar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

In the past three months, EchoStar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.80% of the stock of EchoStar is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.53% of the stock of EchoStar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS



Earnings for EchoStar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of EchoStar is -24.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EchoStar is -24.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EchoStar has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

