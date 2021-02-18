Earnings results for eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.86.

Analyst Opinion on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for eHealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 129.60%. The high price target for EHTH is $200.00 and the low price target for EHTH is $64.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

eHealth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $123.38, eHealth has a forecasted upside of 129.6% from its current price of $53.74. eHealth has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth does not currently pay a dividend. eHealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

In the past three months, eHealth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of eHealth is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH



Earnings for eHealth are expected to grow by 31.65% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $4.16 per share. The P/E ratio of eHealth is 17.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of eHealth is 17.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. eHealth has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. eHealth has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

