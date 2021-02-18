Earnings results for Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Emerald in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.99, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.21%. The high price target for EEX is $5.04 and the low price target for EEX is $2.90. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Emerald has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.99, Emerald has a forecasted downside of 15.2% from its current price of $4.70. Emerald has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald does not currently pay a dividend. Emerald does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

In the past three months, Emerald insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $53,141.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of Emerald is held by insiders. Only 27.91% of the stock of Emerald is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Emerald (NYSE:EEX



The P/E ratio of Emerald is -0.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Emerald is -0.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Emerald has a P/B Ratio of 0.52. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

