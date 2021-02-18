Earnings results for Empiric Student Property Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on Empiric Student Property Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:ESP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Empiric Student Property in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is GBX 72.50 The high price target for ESP is GBX 75 and the low price target for ESP is GBX 70. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Empiric Student Property has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of GBX 72.50, Empiric Student Property has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of GBX 70. Empiric Student Property has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Empiric Student Property Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.81%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Empiric Student Property does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Empiric Student Property is 2.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Empiric Student Property Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:ESP)

In the past three months, Empiric Student Property insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Empiric Student Property Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:ESP



The P/E ratio of Empiric Student Property is 36.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Empiric Student Property is 36.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Real Estate sector average P/E ratio of about 88.49. Empiric Student Property has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here