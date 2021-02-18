Earnings results for Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8.

Forma Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Forma Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Forma Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forma Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.70%. The high price target for FMTX is $68.00 and the low price target for FMTX is $53.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Forma Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.60, Forma Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 54.7% from its current price of $39.82. Forma Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Forma Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

In the past three months, Forma Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.28% of the stock of Forma Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX



Earnings for Forma Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.09) to ($3.27) per share.

More latest stories: here