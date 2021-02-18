Earnings results for GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

GasLog Partners last released its earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company earned $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year. GasLog Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GasLog Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.97%. The high price target for GLOP is $7.00 and the low price target for GLOP is $3.25. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GasLog Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.90, GasLog Partners has a forecasted upside of 30.0% from its current price of $3.77. GasLog Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners has a dividend yield of 1.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GasLog Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of GasLog Partners is 2.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GasLog Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.35% next year. This indicates that GasLog Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

In the past three months, GasLog Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.90% of the stock of GasLog Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP



Earnings for GasLog Partners are expected to decrease by -47.93% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of GasLog Partners is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GasLog Partners is -1.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GasLog Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

