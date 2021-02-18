Earnings results for GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

GEE Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31 million for the quarter. GEE Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1.

Analyst Opinion on GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GEE Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.57%. The high price target for JOB is $1.75 and the low price target for JOB is $1.75. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GEE Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.75, GEE Group has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $1.74. GEE Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

GEE Group does not currently pay a dividend. GEE Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

In the past three months, GEE Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.87% of the stock of GEE Group is held by insiders. Only 17.40% of the stock of GEE Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB



The P/E ratio of GEE Group is 3.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.53. The P/E ratio of GEE Group is 3.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.20. GEE Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

