Earnings results for Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genesis Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.85%. The high price target for GEL is $15.00 and the low price target for GEL is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genesis Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.33, Genesis Energy has a forecasted upside of 57.8% from its current price of $7.18. Genesis Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Genesis Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Genesis Energy is 166.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

In the past three months, Genesis Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Genesis Energy is held by insiders. 64.24% of the stock of Genesis Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL



Earnings for Genesis Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Genesis Energy is -2.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genesis Energy is -2.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genesis Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here