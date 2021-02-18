Earnings results for Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43.

Graybug Vision last released its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.96. Graybug Vision has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Graybug Vision has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graybug Vision in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.02%. The high price target for GRAY is $42.00 and the low price target for GRAY is $27.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Graybug Vision has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.71, Graybug Vision has a forecasted upside of 27.0% from its current price of $27.33. Graybug Vision has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision does not currently pay a dividend. Graybug Vision does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

In the past three months, Graybug Vision insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 70.66% of the stock of Graybug Vision is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY



Earnings for Graybug Vision are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.56) to ($2.48) per share.

