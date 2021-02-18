Earnings results for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.32%. The high price target for OMAB is $50.00 and the low price target for OMAB is $40.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.80, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $47.91. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte does not currently pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

In the past three months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.39% of the stock of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB



Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is 30.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is 30.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.66. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a PEG Ratio of 7.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a P/B Ratio of 4.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

