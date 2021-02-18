Earnings results for Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Guardion Health Sciences last issued its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $0.25 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Guardion Health Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Guardion Health Sciences.

Dividend Strength: Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Guardion Health Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

In the past three months, Guardion Health Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Guardion Health Sciences is held by insiders. Only 5.33% of the stock of Guardion Health Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI



Guardion Health Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 7.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

