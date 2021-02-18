Earnings results for Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Herc in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.64%. The high price target for HRI is $80.00 and the low price target for HRI is $35.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Herc does not currently pay a dividend. Herc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Herc insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,621,090.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Herc is held by insiders. 94.53% of the stock of Herc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Herc are expected to grow by 24.44% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $3.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Herc is 29.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Herc is 29.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.66. Herc has a PEG Ratio of 1.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Herc has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

