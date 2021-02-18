Earnings results for IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26.

IBEX last released its earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. IBEX has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. IBEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. IBEX will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IBEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.73%. The high price target for IBEX is $25.00 and the low price target for IBEX is $18.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IBEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.43, IBEX has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $20.86. IBEX has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX does not currently pay a dividend. IBEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

In the past three months, IBEX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.24% of the stock of IBEX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX



Earnings for IBEX are expected to grow by 30.77% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of IBEX is 24.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.52. The P/E ratio of IBEX is 24.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.20.

