Earnings results for IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

Ikonics Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for IKONICS.

Dividend Strength: IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS does not currently pay a dividend. IKONICS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

In the past three months, IKONICS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.14% of the stock of IKONICS is held by insiders. Only 0.28% of the stock of IKONICS is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX



The P/E ratio of IKONICS is -13.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IKONICS is -13.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IKONICS has a P/B Ratio of 2.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

