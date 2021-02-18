Earnings results for IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.84.

Analyst Opinion on IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IMARA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 173.63%. The high price target for IMRA is $64.00 and the low price target for IMRA is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA does not currently pay a dividend. IMARA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

In the past three months, IMARA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $124,975.00 in company stock. 64.53% of the stock of IMARA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA



Earnings for IMARA are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.85) to ($3.38) per share.

