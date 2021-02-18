Earnings results for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for INDUS Realty Trust.

Dividend Strength: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust does not currently pay a dividend. INDUS Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

In the past three months, INDUS Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.50% of the stock of INDUS Realty Trust is held by insiders. 45.31% of the stock of INDUS Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT



The P/E ratio of INDUS Realty Trust is -77.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. INDUS Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

