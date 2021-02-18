Earnings results for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.71.

Inozyme Pharma last issued its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.04. Inozyme Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Inozyme Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inozyme Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 78.93%. The high price target for INZY is $40.00 and the low price target for INZY is $33.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inozyme Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Inozyme Pharma has a forecasted upside of 78.9% from its current price of $20.12. Inozyme Pharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Inozyme Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

In the past three months, Inozyme Pharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,875,000.00 in company stock. 69.77% of the stock of Inozyme Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY



Earnings for Inozyme Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.87) to ($2.98) per share.

