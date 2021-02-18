Earnings results for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43.

iTeos Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. iTeos Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iTeos Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iTeos Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.98%. The high price target for ITOS is $50.00 and the low price target for ITOS is $37.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iTeos Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.40, iTeos Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 16.0% from its current price of $37.42. iTeos Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. iTeos Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

In the past three months, iTeos Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.07% of the stock of iTeos Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS



Earnings for iTeos Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.72) to ($1.86) per share.

