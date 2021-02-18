Earnings results for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.6.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JAKKS Pacific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.21%. The high price target for JAKK is $7.00 and the low price target for JAKK is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

JAKKS Pacific does not currently pay a dividend. JAKKS Pacific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, JAKKS Pacific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.00% of the stock of JAKKS Pacific is held by insiders. Only 14.19% of the stock of JAKKS Pacific is held by institutions.

Earnings for JAKKS Pacific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.01) to ($4.71) per share. The P/E ratio of JAKKS Pacific is -0.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of JAKKS Pacific is -0.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. JAKKS Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 8.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

