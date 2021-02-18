Earnings results for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Analyst Opinion on Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Kelly Services.

Dividend Strength: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services does not currently pay a dividend. Kelly Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

In the past three months, Kelly Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 93.13% of the stock of Kelly Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB



The P/E ratio of Kelly Services is -10.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kelly Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

