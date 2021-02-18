Earnings results for Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Kubient last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Kubient has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kubient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kubient in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient does not currently pay a dividend. Kubient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

In the past three months, Kubient insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Kubient is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT



