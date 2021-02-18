Earnings results for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Analyst Opinion on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LTC Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.05%. The high price target for LTC is $55.00 and the low price target for LTC is $32.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LTC Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.00, LTC Properties has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $41.96. LTC Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.40%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. LTC Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of LTC Properties is 74.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, LTC Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.44% in the coming year. This indicates that LTC Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

In the past three months, LTC Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of LTC Properties is held by insiders. 74.14% of the stock of LTC Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC



Earnings for LTC Properties are expected to decrease by -1.71% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of LTC Properties is 18.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of LTC Properties is 18.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. LTC Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here