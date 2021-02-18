Earnings results for Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Malvern Bancorp last posted its earnings data on November 14th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. Malvern Bancorp has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Malvern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Malvern Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.65%. The high price target for MLVF is $15.00 and the low price target for MLVF is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Malvern Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Malvern Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

In the past three months, Malvern Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,223.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Malvern Bancorp is held by insiders. 58.39% of the stock of Malvern Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF



Earnings for Malvern Bancorp are expected to grow by 25.51% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Malvern Bancorp is 15.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Malvern Bancorp is 15.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Malvern Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

