Earnings results for Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Analyst Opinion on Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marcus & Millichap in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.16%. The high price target for MMI is $28.00 and the low price target for MMI is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Marcus & Millichap has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Marcus & Millichap has a forecasted downside of 27.2% from its current price of $38.44. Marcus & Millichap has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap does not currently pay a dividend. Marcus & Millichap does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

In the past three months, Marcus & Millichap insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $600,039.00 in company stock. 41.30% of the stock of Marcus & Millichap is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.21% of the stock of Marcus & Millichap is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI



Earnings for Marcus & Millichap are expected to grow by 87.10% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Marcus & Millichap is 38.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Marcus & Millichap is 38.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Marcus & Millichap has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here