Earnings results for Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Materion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.38%. The high price target for MTRN is $80.00 and the low price target for MTRN is $66.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion has a dividend yield of 0.66%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Materion has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Materion is 14.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Materion will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.86% next year. This indicates that Materion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

In the past three months, Materion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Materion is held by insiders. 86.04% of the stock of Materion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Materion (NYSE:MTRN



Earnings for Materion are expected to grow by 41.46% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Materion is 58.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Materion is 58.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.35. Materion has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

