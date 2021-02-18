Earnings results for Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.04.

Maxeon Solar Technologies last posted its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Maxeon Solar Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Maxeon Solar Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.02%. The high price target for MAXN is $60.00 and the low price target for MAXN is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Maxeon Solar Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.33, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a forecasted downside of 16.0% from its current price of $48.03. Maxeon Solar Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Maxeon Solar Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

In the past three months, Maxeon Solar Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.56% of the stock of Maxeon Solar Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN



Earnings for Maxeon Solar Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.68) to ($1.26) per share.

