Earnings results for MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

Mednax, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Analyst Opinion on MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MEDNAX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.10%. The high price target for MD is $26.00 and the low price target for MD is $12.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MEDNAX has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.89, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.55, MEDNAX has a forecasted downside of 33.1% from its current price of $27.72. MEDNAX has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX does not currently pay a dividend. MEDNAX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

In the past three months, MEDNAX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,536,538.00 in company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of MEDNAX is held by insiders. 95.74% of the stock of MEDNAX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD



Earnings for MEDNAX are expected to grow by 25.93% in the coming year, from $1.08 to $1.36 per share. The P/E ratio of MEDNAX is -3.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MEDNAX is -3.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MEDNAX has a PEG Ratio of 1.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. MEDNAX has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here