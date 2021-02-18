Earnings results for Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37.

Metacrine last announced its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.00. Metacrine has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Metacrine has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Metacrine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 87.88%. The high price target for MTCR is $25.00 and the low price target for MTCR is $18.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Metacrine has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.67, Metacrine has a forecasted upside of 87.9% from its current price of $11.00. Metacrine has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine does not currently pay a dividend. Metacrine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

In the past three months, Metacrine insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.31% of the stock of Metacrine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR



Earnings for Metacrine are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($2.36) per share.

