Earnings results for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14.

Montrose Environmental Group last issued its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.77. The business earned $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. Montrose Environmental Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Montrose Environmental Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 54.88%. The high price target for MEG is $40.00 and the low price target for MEG is $3.25. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Montrose Environmental Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.07, Montrose Environmental Group has a forecasted downside of 54.9% from its current price of $40.05. Montrose Environmental Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group does not currently pay a dividend. Montrose Environmental Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

In the past three months, Montrose Environmental Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $127,925,464.00 in company stock. Only 16.50% of the stock of Montrose Environmental Group is held by insiders. 59.80% of the stock of Montrose Environmental Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Montrose Environmental Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to $0.41 per share.

