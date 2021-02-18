Earnings results for MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Analyst Opinion on MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for MoSys.

Dividend Strength: MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys does not currently pay a dividend. MoSys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

In the past three months, MoSys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.62% of the stock of MoSys is held by insiders. Only 4.97% of the stock of MoSys is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY



The P/E ratio of MoSys is -4.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MoSys is -4.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MoSys has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

