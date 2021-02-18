Earnings results for MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MVB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.44%. The high price target for MVBF is $17.50 and the low price target for MVBF is $17.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MVB Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, MVB Financial has a forecasted downside of 26.4% from its current price of $23.79. MVB Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MVB Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MVB Financial is 16.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MVB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.86% next year. This indicates that MVB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

In the past three months, MVB Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.07% of the stock of MVB Financial is held by insiders. 39.75% of the stock of MVB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF



Earnings for MVB Financial are expected to decrease by -53.11% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of MVB Financial is 9.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of MVB Financial is 9.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. MVB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

