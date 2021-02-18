Earnings results for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Myriad Genetics last announced its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. Its revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Myriad Genetics has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year. Myriad Genetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Myriad Genetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 55.86%. The high price target for MYGN is $18.00 and the low price target for MYGN is $10.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics does not currently pay a dividend. Myriad Genetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

In the past three months, Myriad Genetics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $295,600.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Myriad Genetics is held by insiders. 96.72% of the stock of Myriad Genetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN



Earnings for Myriad Genetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Myriad Genetics is -11.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Myriad Genetics is -11.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Myriad Genetics has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

